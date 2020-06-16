Randy Montgomery
WASHINGTON - Randy Montgomery, 68, of Washington, passed away at 3:08pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Randy was born August 24, 1951 in Peoria to Willliam and Violet Brooks Montgomery. On August 12, 1995, he married Peggy Oseland; she survives. He was preceded in death by his father.
Also surviving are two children, Anthony (Jenny) Montgomery and Danielle (Barry) Shawgo, all of Florida; stepdaughter Shawn (Jason) Galbraith of Iowa; grandchildren, Maximus, Stephen and Claire Montgomery; and Kailey and Keegan Galbraith; his mother, Violet; brother, Michael (Judy) Montgomery, all of Washington; nephew and niece, Aaron Montgomery of Washington and Dawn (Kevin) Smith of Morton, 5 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews.
Randy worked for Pabst Brewing until they closed. He then went on to ICC, where received a degree in electronics. He later worked for Montgomery Ward, IBM, RK Dixon, and Customer Development Corp. He had many interested including fishing, gardening, cooking, and traveling. He loved his family dearly and was a good friend. Randy had the gift of gab and never met a stranger. He would share a good story with anyone willing to listen.
He served the Lord in all that he did. Most importantly, a ministry he discovered and loved during his own treatment was praying for other cancer patients at the cancer center.
A funeral service for Randy will be held at 11:00am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Peoria First Assembly. Pastor Jason Persinger will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the services and masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peoria First Assembly.
Randy's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.