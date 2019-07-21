Home

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Randy Phillips
Randy Phillips


1954 - 2019
Randy Phillips Obituary
Randy Phillips
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Randy Keith Phillips, 65, of Peoria Heights passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his residence.
Randy was born on February 23, 1954, in Mexico, MO, to Shirley Delores Darst, and Gerald William Phillips Jr.
Randy was a loyal CAT employee, with over a decade of service.
Randy will be remembered as a great father and the best brother. Truly a unique and free spirit, Randy had plans to attend his own memorial service before he passed away.
A popular person in his social circle, Randy also loved fishing, the outdoors and motorcycles.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his son, Jason (Victoria) Phillips of Peoria Heights; sister, Rhonda (Jim) Clark of Madison, MO; nephews, Jack, Jake and John, all of Missouri; and numerous friends. He was looking forward to welcoming his first grandchild, Luna, in September.
Memorial donations may be made to Scootin Across America, in care of Adam Sandoval.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services, www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 21 to July 23, 2019
