Randy Simmons

PEORIA - Randy Simmons, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.

Randy was born April 16, 1957 in Peoria. He married Patti Lavin on April 13, 1984. She survives. He is also survived by three children; Nate (Tina) Simmons of Peoria, AZ, Kate (Chad) Smith and Sarah Simmons all of Charleston, SC, two brothers; Mike (Bella) Simmons and Doug (Lori) Simmons all of Peoria, one sister, Kathy Simmons of San Francisco, CA, and two grandchildren; Jack and Nora.

His parents, Jack and Patricia (Murphy) Maggio, preceded him in death.

Randy attended Calvin Coolidge Middle School and Manual High School. He went on to obtain two master degrees, one in physical education and one in education administration.

Randy taught and coached at Spoon River Valley High School, Kingman Grade School and Manual High School, where he coached football, baseball and softball. He began his administration experience at Sterling Grade School and the Alternative High School of Peoria. Randy then became the principal of his alma mater, Calvin Coolidge, and later the principal of Peoria Central High School. He retired from Peoria Public Schools in 2012. He then joined the Peoria Notre Dame family in 2013.

You could find Randy at the gym, filling up on his favorite fountain soda, golfing, or trailing Patti through the neighborhood on their daily run. Randy loved and found strength in his faith and family. He will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be between the hours of 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his church, St. Philomena. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 also at the church. Fr. David Richardson and Fr. Kyle Lucas are officiating, joined by The Most Reverend Bishop Daniel R. Jenky C.S.C. and other priests of the Diocese. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the newly created Randy Simmons PND Tuition Assistance Fund.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019