Ray E. Wetzel
PEORIA - Ray E. Wetzel, age 85, of Dunlap, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, peacefully at his home.
Ray was born on June 26th, 1934, in San Jose, IL to Raymond and Dorothy Wetzel. He married Maureen Cain on November 24th, 1956 at St. Mark's Church in Peoria, IL.
Ray is survived by his wife, Maureen, and their five children, Mary Jo (Paul) Ghighi, Karen (Bruce) Callahan, Michael (Lisa) Wetzel, Christy Sullivan, and John (Gina) Wetzel, all of Peoria, as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ray is survived by one brother, John (Aggie) Wetzel of Oceanside, CA., as well as the following in-laws, Dick (Sue) Cain of Peoria, IL, D.P. (Sharie) Cain of Peoria, IL, Sheila Oakley of Windermere, FL, and Kathleen Murray of Niles, IL.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and the following
in-laws: Vince and Tiffany Cain, Martin Murray, and Dale Oakley.
Ray graduated from Bradley University, and then served in the United States Army. Ray owned and operated PHD Services in Peoria, until his retirement. Ray was a long-time member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, and a current member of St. Jude Church, where the services will be held.
Ray loved spending time with his family and friends, especially their summers at Oak Run, as well as many winters in Naples, Florida, where they made life-long friends.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers who were so kind and loving to Ray, especially Nancy Knoll and the staff from Apostolic Christian Skylines Home Care Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, or the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th, 2019, St. Jude Catholic Church. Ray's Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30am on Monday, September 16th, 2019, at St. Jude Church in Peoria, IL, with further visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass at church. Father Patrick Henehan will officiate and burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Peoria, IL, immediately after mass.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019