Ray H. Johnson
FARMINGTON - Ray H. Johnson, 79, of Farmington passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
He was born on March 20, 1940, in Glasford, IL, to Marion and Mildred (Ashby) Johnson. He married Diann Anderson on August 4, 1961, in Galesburg, IL. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2010.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jed Johnson; and one sister, Peggy Johnson.
Ray is survived by three children, Jeffrey (Laura) Johnson, Lynn (Jim) Youngman and Julie (Robert) Lockhart; seven grandchildren, RayLynn, Taryn, Kelsi, Marissa, Jayla, Kyler and A.J.; three great-grandchildren, Paxtyn, Adalyn and Zayne; and two sisters, Carolyn Hobbs and Marian Barnes.
Ray was a coal miner in Kentucky and southern Illinois, then, for most of his career in central Illinois. He was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church and the Farmington Masonic Lodge #192. He was an avid sports fan and card player and often enjoyed fishing. He enjoyed coaching, playing and being involved in many sporting events. Most of all, he loved his family and making memories together.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. Masonic rites will be held from 5:45 p.m. until the time of service. A visitation will be held from 4 to 5:45 p.m., before the services. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Galesburg, IL. The Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Farmington High School Softball or First United Methodist Church of Farmington.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020