Ray Walden
PEORIA - Ray Walden, 79, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 7:32 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on April 16, 1941, in Elkton, Tennessee, to Henry and Ida (Whitman) Walden.
Surviving are his children, Lynn (Kirk) Andrews of Lexington, IL, Jackie Walden of Peoria, James R. "Jim" Walden II of Peoria Heights and Dave (Amy) Walden of Mackinaw; grandchildren, Tim Cox, Noah Andrews, Riley Andrews, Maegan Beckert, Brynn Haynes, Damon (Jaimee) Walden, Kayla Walden, Taylor Walden and Jaylon Walden; great-grandchildren, Alijah Smith, Amyiah Haynes, Piper Walden, Charlee Walden and Izzy Walden; and siblings, Doris (Rick) Bryant, Judy (Bob) Billingsley and Calvin (Julie) Walden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Wayne Walden; and grandsons, Justin Cox and James R. "Jimmie" Walden III.
Ray loved his time in the trades in Peoria and surrounding areas as a master carpenter and the Walden Boys Travlin Show. He was an avid fisherman and loved stock car racing. Ray built and operated Dixie Speedway in Canton, IL, in 1983 and worked as chief pit steward and coordinator of events for many years at Peoria Speedway. His family and many friends will miss him greatly.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to AVIAC (Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime) either online at aviac.us or by mail at P.O. Box 517, Milford, MA 01757. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.