Ray Walden
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Walden
PEORIA - Ray Walden, 79, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 7:32 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on April 16, 1941, in Elkton, Tennessee, to Henry and Ida (Whitman) Walden.
Surviving are his children, Lynn (Kirk) Andrews of Lexington, IL, Jackie Walden of Peoria, James R. "Jim" Walden II of Peoria Heights and Dave (Amy) Walden of Mackinaw; grandchildren, Tim Cox, Noah Andrews, Riley Andrews, Maegan Beckert, Brynn Haynes, Damon (Jaimee) Walden, Kayla Walden, Taylor Walden and Jaylon Walden; great-grandchildren, Alijah Smith, Amyiah Haynes, Piper Walden, Charlee Walden and Izzy Walden; and siblings, Doris (Rick) Bryant, Judy (Bob) Billingsley and Calvin (Julie) Walden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Wayne Walden; and grandsons, Justin Cox and James R. "Jimmie" Walden III.
Ray loved his time in the trades in Peoria and surrounding areas as a master carpenter and the Walden Boys Travlin Show. He was an avid fisherman and loved stock car racing. Ray built and operated Dixie Speedway in Canton, IL, in 1983 and worked as chief pit steward and coordinator of events for many years at Peoria Speedway. His family and many friends will miss him greatly.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to AVIAC (Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime) either online at aviac.us or by mail at P.O. Box 517, Milford, MA 01757. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved