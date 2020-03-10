|
|
RayAnn Hagan
EAST PEORIA - RayAnn Hagan, age 62, of East Peoria passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 10:30 p.m. at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1957, in Peoria to Raymond and Barbara (Neuendorf) Hagan. They preceded her in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Demetria Lampkin of East Peoria and Cordelia Hagan of Peoria; 12 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and one sister, Leanne (Matt) Sommer of Morton.
RayAnn last worked at a Dietary Supervisor at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was very strong in her Christian faith and enjoyed tormenting her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of RayAnn's life will be at a later date.
Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Northwoods Community Church in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020