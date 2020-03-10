Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Resources
More Obituaries for RayAnn Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RayAnn Hagan


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RayAnn Hagan Obituary
RayAnn Hagan
EAST PEORIA - RayAnn Hagan, age 62, of East Peoria passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 10:30 p.m. at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1957, in Peoria to Raymond and Barbara (Neuendorf) Hagan. They preceded her in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Demetria Lampkin of East Peoria and Cordelia Hagan of Peoria; 12 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and one sister, Leanne (Matt) Sommer of Morton.
RayAnn last worked at a Dietary Supervisor at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was very strong in her Christian faith and enjoyed tormenting her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of RayAnn's life will be at a later date.
Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Northwoods Community Church in Peoria.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RayAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -