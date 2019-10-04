Home

Raymond A. "Ray" Melz


1950 - 2019
Raymond A. "Ray" Melz Obituary
Raymond "Ray" A. Melz
BARTONVILLE- Raymond "Ray" A. Melz, 68, of Bartonville passed away October 2, 2019 at home.
He was born October 30, 1950 in Peoria to Raymond and Ada (Newsam) Melz.
Survivors include his siblings, Sue (Rick) Bogren of New Orleans, LA, Michael (Elaine) Melz of Ballwin, MO, Jerry (fiancée Karla Trueblood) Smith of Pekin and Catherine (Scott) Noyes of Manchester, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Ray is a US Army Vietnam Veteran.
Per his wishes cremation has been accorded. Private graveside services will be held.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
