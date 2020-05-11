Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Raymond "Tracy" Bradford


1942 - 2020
Raymond "Tracy" Bradford Obituary
Raymond "Tracy" Bradford
EAST PEORIA - Raymond L. "Tracy" Bradford, 78, of East Peoria passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Eureka Hospital.
He was born on February 20, 1942, in Effingham, Ill., to LeRoy and Elizabeth (Johnson) Bradford. He married Sandra Moore on October 16, 1973, in Port Charlotte, Fla. She preceded him in death in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha, in 1996; and five siblings, Charles, Alice Gordon, James, Jalette Kalman and Joan Woulfe.
Tracy is survived by one daughter, Angela (Sean) Sarff of Bartonville; four granddaughters, Sonia Greeson, Autum (Mark) Jones, Shelby Greeson and Aubrey Sarff; one great-granddaughter, Emma Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Tracy served in the 72nd Transportation Company for the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and traveling with Sandra, teaching his grandchildren about his love of cars and was an avid Cubs fan.
He belonged to the Morton American Legion Post 318.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020
