Raymond C. Gunzenheiser
PEORIA - Raymond C. Gunzenheiser, born in Peoria, IL, on April 21, 1939, son of Elizabeth Callear Gunzenheiser and Raymond E. Gunzenheiser, passed away from Alzheimer's Disease on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 6 a.m.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Raymond C. Jr.; mother, Elizabeth; stepmother, Zoe; father, Raymond; brother, Harold; and sisters, infant Julie, Betty and Gail.
He survived by wife, Janie; sons, Randy (wife, Terri) of Sale Creek, TN, and Tom of St. Cloud, FL; grandsons, Tim, Brad, Kyle, Ryan (Kaelynn) and Justin Underwood; granddaughter, Rachael Trantham; four great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson. Surviving brothers and sisters are Shirley McCready of Peoria, Verna Gunzenheiser of Canton, IL, Roberta Fredricks (Dave) of Sterling, IL, Richard Clemons (Sue) of Lake Wales, FL, and Charles Harrold (Jane) of Walla Walla, WA.
Ray graduated from Manuel High School in Peoria. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he was an Aviation Storekeeper. He was stationed at the U.S. Mine Defense Lab at Panama City, FL, and served on the U.S. Rossevelt at Jacksonville, FL.
In Peoria, he worked at Kroger and Pabst Brewery in security until the Brewery closed in 1985. He then moved to Orlando, where he became a Little Debbie distributor until he retired in 2008.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday at the American Legion, 1014 Pennsylvania, St. Cloud, FL, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Instead of flowers, please make a donation to .

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019
