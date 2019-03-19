Home

Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Raymond D. Ryer


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond D. Ryer Obituary
Raymond D. Ryer
TRIVOLI - Raymond D. Ryer, 95, of Trivoli passed away at 6:22 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor.
He was born on April 30, 1923, in Peoria County to Wilber and Carrie (Foose) Ryer. He married Dortha Shaffer on February 7, 1952, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving is one daughter, Jackie (Duane) Parr of Trivoli; three grandchildren, Jennifer Parr, Shawn (Jessica) Parr and Rachel (Walter) Brooks; and six great-grandchildren.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Ryer; and two brothers, Earl and Bruce Ryer.
Raymond was a life-long farmer and also worked at Hiram-Walker in Peoria for 25 years. He was a member of the Hanna City United Methodist Church and the Farm Bureau.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Department or Hanna City United Methodist Church.
To view Raymond's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
