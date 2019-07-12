|
|
Raymond Donald Collins
PEORIA - Raymond Donald Collins, 90, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his residence.
A Funeral Liturgy will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Raymond was born on Jan. 27, 1929 in Peoria, a son of Raymond E. and Millie J. (Ramsey) Collins. He married Marlene S. Fitzgerald in Peoria. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2019 in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Donald Scott and Eric Collins.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Collins of East Peoria, Gregory (Tina) Collins of Hanna City, Sherry Collins of Milwaukee, WI, Mark (Ilene) Collins of Skokie, Edward (Becky) Collins of Minot, ND, Edwin Collins and Christopher (Nicole) Collins, both of Peoria; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Raymond was a corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. He then worked at Cohen's Furniture for over 25 years. He last worked at the Peoria County Courthouse as a bailiff. He was a member at American Legion Post 1157. He and his wife, Marlene, volunteered for many years for Cops for Kids in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's memory to Illinois CancerCare in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019