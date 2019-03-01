|
Raymond E. Andrews
MORTON – Ray Andrews, 91, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
Ray was born March 20, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minn., to William and Walerya (Mankowski) Andrews. He married Gloria Ries on June 17, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria of Morton; six children, Charles (Elin Quigley) Andrews of Garrett Park, Md., Douglas (Maureen Murphy) Andrews of Middleton, Wis., John Andrews of Redding, Calif., Mary (Tim) Johnson of Goodview, Va., Barbara (Scott) Briel of Downers Grove, Ill., Joseph (Debbie) Andrews of Madison, Ohio. 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by one brother, Albin Andrews and one sister, Dorothy Hawkins.
Ray was a United States WWII Army veteran.
He worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 39 years, retiring in 1989.
Ray quietly revealed that marrying Gloria, the love of his life, was the defining moment of his life. He also took great joy in playing golf with his boys after work, treasured his backpacking adventures in the Tetons and ski trips with all of his family.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, followed by a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton at 11:00 a.m., with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Further visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Burial of cremated remains will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sophia's Kitchen, 504 Fulton St., Peoria, IL 61602, , 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614 or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1020 S. 1st Ave., Morton, IL 61550
