|
|
Raymond E. Gordley
MACKINAW - Raymond E. Gordley, 86, of Mackinaw died at 6:19 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on August 3, 1932, in Cooperstown to William and Louise (Daab) Gordley. He married Barbara McKie and later married Helen Bowe. They both preceded him in death. He was a great dad to 2 daughters, Christine Vielhak of Mackinaw and Laura Dhaese of East Peoria; and 1 son, Michael (Johanna) of Maui, HI. He has 5 grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew, Tyler, Kaelee and Kaipo; 2 sisters, Shirley Lyons of Yakima, WA, and Carlene Birdsell of Jacksonville; 1 brother, Boyd (April) Gordley of Glasford; and his beloved dog, Bandi.
He was preceded in death by 1 son-in-law, Stanley.
Raymond moved to Peoria in 1949 to work at Caterpillar and retired after 25 years. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He worked at Heritage Lake in Mackinaw in maintenance and then worked at Morton Auto Action. Raymond was a member of the VFW and Korean War Veterans Association in Peoria. Ray was honored to participate in the Honor Flight. He loved being outside, gardening or just sitting on the front porch with Bandi.
Services will be Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with a visitation an hour before. Burial will follow in Mackinaw Township Cemetery in Mackinaw.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019