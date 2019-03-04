Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell-Hott Funeral Home
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Frank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Frank

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Frank Obituary
Raymond Frank
DUNLAP - Raymond Rueben Frank, 90, of Dunlap passed away at 11:57 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Raymond was born on September 28, 1928, in Oakville, Iowa, the son of Chris and Naomi (Traub) Frank. He married Iva Jean Latham on April 25, 1964, in Dunlap. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Gary (Marianna) Frank of San Diego; three granddaughters, Jennifer Salisbury of Arkansas, Melinda Tucker of New Hampshire and Mikeala Frank of Connecticut; and two grandsons, CJ Sumner of Little Rock and Zacary Frank of Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Sumner.
Raymond was a graduate of Dunlap High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and was a member of the American Legion Post #1078 in Dunlap, a life-long member of the VFW in Peoria, and a former member of the Dunlap School Board. Raymond was a farmer and retired in 1990. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria.
A private family burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left for Raymond's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now