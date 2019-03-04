|
|
Raymond Frank
DUNLAP - Raymond Rueben Frank, 90, of Dunlap passed away at 11:57 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Raymond was born on September 28, 1928, in Oakville, Iowa, the son of Chris and Naomi (Traub) Frank. He married Iva Jean Latham on April 25, 1964, in Dunlap. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Gary (Marianna) Frank of San Diego; three granddaughters, Jennifer Salisbury of Arkansas, Melinda Tucker of New Hampshire and Mikeala Frank of Connecticut; and two grandsons, CJ Sumner of Little Rock and Zacary Frank of Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Sumner.
Raymond was a graduate of Dunlap High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and was a member of the American Legion Post #1078 in Dunlap, a life-long member of the VFW in Peoria, and a former member of the Dunlap School Board. Raymond was a farmer and retired in 1990. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria.
A private family burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left for Raymond's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019