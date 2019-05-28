|
Raymond Franz
PEKIN - Raymond John Franz of Lynchburg, VA, formerly of Pekin, IL, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge. He would have celebrated his 98th birthday on Monday, May 27.
Ray, as most knew him, was born on May 27, 1921, in Belleville, IL. He was one of very few World War II veterans still surviving. He served from 1943 through 1945 in the ETO (European Theater of Operations) as a Staff Sergeant.
He married Mary L. Foltz in Carbondale, IL, on December 20, 1946. Ray held his B.S. E.D. from Southern Illinois University, graduating in 1947. He graduated with his M.S. E.D. from Southern Illinois University, graduating in 1955.
Ray lived in Pekin, IL, and taught business subjects at PCHS from 1948 to 1965. He was an Administrator and Professor at Illinois Central College from 1967 to 1982 and retired in August of 1982.
Surviving are his wife, Estelle Bateman, married in 2005; his daughter-in-law, Barbara J. Franz; grandsons, R. Matthew Franz of Charlottesville, VA, and Daniel L. Franz of Lynchburg, VA; his sister, Helen McMillin; and his nephew, Walter Frick.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Foltz; and his sons, John L. Franz and R. Lynn Franz.
Ray was a member of American Legion Post 16 of Lynchburg, VA, Illinois Central College Annuitance's Association and Illinois State University Annuitance's Association.
A military service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel in Lynchburg, VA, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, VA 24523.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019