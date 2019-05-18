|
Raymond J. Huette
MORTON - Raymond J. "Ray" Huette, 93, of Morton passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Ray was born on July 15, 1925, in Tremont to Joseph and Lydia (Wanner) Huette. He married Viola Heiniger on June 27, 1959, in Morton.
Surviving are his wife, Viola Huette of Morton; one daughter, Janet (Rob) Woodrow of Green Valley, Ill.; two grandsons, Samuel and Daniel Woodrow of Green Valley, Ill.; one brother, Eugene (Mick) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; one sister, Ruth Nohl of Morton; and one sister-in-law, Virginia Huette of Morton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Virginia Huette; two brothers, Kenneth and Gilbert Huette; and one brother-in-law, Louis "Rocky" Nohl.
Ray served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946 during World War II in the South Pacific. He participated in the first Greater Peoria Honor Flight on June 4, 2013.
After serving in the military, Ray returned to Morton and worked for Caterpillar for five years before going to work at First National Bank in Morton. He worked there for 38 years, retiring in 1990 as the head cashier.
Ray volunteered with numerous associations throughout the years. He was the Secretary Treasurer of the Morton Business Association, and later became the Secretary of the Morton Chamber of Commerce. Ray was also the Secretary Treasurer of the Kennel Lake Sportsmen's Club, Secretary Treasurer of the Morton Historical Society and a Quarter Master with the Morton VFW Post 318.
Ray was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Restmor and UnityPoint Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints or Apostolic Christian Restmor.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019