Raymond P. Spain
1951 - 2020
PEORIA - Raymond Paul Spain of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was 69 years old.
Ray was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 18, 1951 (a date he unabashedly anticipated and celebrated throughout his life). He graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, and proudly worked for numerous work centers over the years. Gregarious and genuinely attuned to others, Ray made everyone feel welcomed and accepted. He was faithful to his friends and devoted to his family. He tackled life's obstacles with a tenacity and strength that not many could muster, and in doing so he served as a model to all those who knew him. Beyond his love of people, Ray was enamored of trucks, cigars and Cardinals baseball.
Ray was predeceased by his parents, Mary Lee and Raymond George Spain; a sister, Kathleen Spain; a brother, Frank Spain; and his godmother, Doris Welling.
He is survived by six siblings, Tanya Neilson (LeRoy) of Peoria, who was his guardian for 30 years, Mary Dingeldein (Steve) of Burlington, North Carolina, Tom Spain (Pam) of Peoria, Marta Kimball (Ron) of Lincoln, California, David Spain of Elburn, Illinois, and his half brother, Mark DePonio of Traverse City, Michigan. Ray also leaves behind his longtime girlfriend, Denetta; a host of nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
The family is grateful for the amazing care provided by Ray's house manager, Erin Milliman, and the devoted staff at the Individual Advocacy Group (IAG) during the last years of Ray's life.
Ray's celebration of life will be held at the Untamed Chef, located at 7338 N University St., Peoria, IL, on Saturday, September 26, at 4 p.m. The service will be followed by a reception with light food and drinks. Ray loves Jesus and always spoke to Him like a friend. His prayers would put all things into proper perspective, and his Christmas letters were awesome.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the IAG Peoria Office (Attn: Jennifer Coziahr) at 5016 N. University St. #109, Peoria, Illinois 61614.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Untamed Chef
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
