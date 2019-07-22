|
|
Raymond Pierce
PEORIA - Raymond Guy Pierce, 88, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
He was born during a snowstorm on December 22, 1930, in Gaines, Michigan. He was raised on a farm near Linden, Michigan, and later served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1954. He received a BS in Agricultural Journalism from Michigan State University and an MS in Adult Education from the University of Maryland. He worked as an agricultural writer and editor at the University of Delaware, the University of Alaska and with the Agricultural Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
He married Janet Pierson in 1961 and they remained married for 58 years. They homesteaded 120 acres near Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1963, then lived in Maryland, before settling in Peoria, Illinois, and raising four children.
Ray Pierce was an active gardener, birder, bridge player and youth coach in multiple sports. In his later years, he focused on writing short stories and assembled his favorites into a book, "The Beauty of the Background," still available on Amazon.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (residing in Albuquerque, NM); and three children, Scott (wife, Jennifer), Jill (husband, Dave) and Jay (wife, Romy). His oldest daughter, Robin, died of a brain aneurysm in 1980. He took special pride in his grandchildren, Jessie, Mitch, Annie, Maggie, Abby, Liam and Silas.
A celebration of life gathering is planned at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, IL, from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 14. Ray Pierce will be buried at Mt. Hawley Cemetery in Peoria, Illinois, alongside his daughter, Robin.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019