Raymond Romanus
Raymond Romanus
PEORIA - Dr. Raymond Joseph Romanus, formerly of Peoria, peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 82.
Raymond was born in the village of Itoo, Lebanon. He came to the U.S. at age 7, where his family settled in Peoria, Illinois. Having a deep love for people and a life-long love of learning, Raymond always wanted to become a doctor. To reach his goal, he worked diligently in his studies as well as in various jobs to put himself through both college and medical school. He was deeply grateful for all the opportunities he had in this country, and after graduating from Loyola's Stritch School of Medicine and competing his surgical residency, he served as a major in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps.
He went on to practice general surgery at St. Francis Hospital in Blue Island and Ingalls Hospital in Harvey. During his almost 50 years as a surgeon, he was affectionately known as Dr. Ray by his patients, colleagues and friends. Those who knew him say he was a humble and generous man of deep faith, with quiet wisdom and ready smile. Despite his busy practice and even while serving on numerous professional and civic committees, Dr. Ray never forgot his many relatives back in Lebanon, and one of the highlights of his life was returning there in 2014 for a visit after 70 years.
He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 54 years, Joan, who passed away this February.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Beth (Dwayne) Horton and Kathleen Anne Schaddel; his son, John Thomas Romanus; his three brothers, Joe (Connie), Mike (Debbie) and Phil (Lynn) Romanus; and one sister, Maureen (Maurice) Alouan; as well as host of nieces and nephews. Whether he was called husband, father, brother, uncle, partner, colleague or friend, Dr. Ray will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation on Friday, November 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL. Private interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City. Wearing masks and social distancing is mandatory for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that Dr. Ray's memory be honored with contributions to Sisters of the Sacred Heart, 9201 West St. Francis Road, Frankfort, IL 60423, c/o Sister Maria Brizuela.
For more Information, visit www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or call 815-806-2225.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
