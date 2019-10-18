|
Raymond "Ray" Schoch, Jr.
EAST PEORIA - Raymond "Ray" Schoch Jr., of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2019 at his home.
He was born April 2, 1933 in Peoria, IL to Raymond M. Schoch Sr. and Edna Mae (Hewitt) Schoch.
He married Phyllis Lou Wiggington on Jan. 20, 1952 in Peoria, IL. She passed away on Nov. 21, 1973.
Ray later married Phyllis Jean Hamilton on March 20, 1975 in East Peoria, IL, and she survives.
Also preceding him in death were his parents, two sisters, Barbara Parker and Nancy Zahner, two daughters, Rae Lynn Peplow and Robin Pauli, and two sons-in-law, Robert Sweeney and Ken Pauli.
Ray is survived by three daughters, Laura Sweeney of Peoria, IL, Sandy Schoch Campbell of Barrington, IL, Ruth (James) Morris of Mapleton, IL, one son, Philip Schoch of Marquette Heights, IL, and three step-children, Vickie Waldrop of Bartonville, IL, Greg Hamilton and Scott Hamilton, both of Peoria, IL.
He is survived by twelve grandchildren, Jennifer (Philip) Beckley of Piedmont, SC, Katie Kneer (Peter Stepnoski) of Chicago, IL, Greg Shepperd (Matthew Guillory) of Albuquerque, NM, Alex Campbell of Chicago, IL, Anne Campbell of Chicago, IL, Casey (Rachel) Peplow of Chillicothe, IL, Cody Peplow of Peoria, IL, Amber (Brian) Campbell of Gilbert, AZ, Brandon (Alison) Pauli of Washington, IL, Philip J. Schoch of Creve Coeur, IL, Erin Schoch of Bloomington, IL, Michael Carter of East Peoria, IL, and three step-grandchildren, Lacey (Wallace) Hamilton Rankin of Lobelville, TN, Nicholas Cunningham of Bartonville, IL and Nathan (Courtney) Cleer of Chillicothe, IL.
Ray is also survived by nineteen great-grandchildren, Jameson and Vivian Beckley of Piedmont, SC, McKenzie Church, Ella, Graeson and Kooper Peplow all of Lacon, IL, Adeline and River Peplow of Chillicothe, IL, Stella and Briggs Campbell of Gilbert, AZ, Elizabeth and Grant Pauli of Washington, IL, Carter Noonan of Marquette Heights, IL, Josslyn and Brayden Wynn of Pekin, IL, Mercedez and Makenzie Bright of Bloomington, IL, Abigail and Lukas Carter of Peoria, IL, and twelve step-great-grandchildren Liam, Giana, Colton, Graeme, Shem, Josephine and Sophie Rankin of Lobelville, TN, Faith, Luke, and Isabella Cleer of Chillicothe, IL, Alieciana Cunningham of Champaign, IL and Kyezen McKinney of Peoria, IL.
Ray was a 1951 graduate of Manual Training High School.
Ray worked at Caterpillar for 46 years. He was a graduate of the four-year machinist apprentice course and the one-year advanced training course in tool design. He worked as a tool designer for eight years. Ray became a member of management in Dec. of 1963 and he held several management roles including the East Peoria plant's manufacturing operations manager.
Ray was a member of Berea Baptist Church in Bartonville, IL, serving as Church Treasurer and Chairman of the Trustees.
Ray loved his savior, Jesus Christ, and his entire family deeply. He enjoyed all types of woodworking and remodeling his church and homes. Ray was always willing to help those who needed help.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Pastor William Pierce will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home before the service. Burial will take place at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church in Bartonville, IL.
The family would like to extend our sincere heartfelt thank you to the entire teams of wonderful CNAs from Synergy and the amazing LPNs and RNs from, Nurses Caring for People, for providing loving, compassionate, and excellent hospice care.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019