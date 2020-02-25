|
|
Raymond Skyles
MANITO - Raymond E. Skyles, 78, of Manito passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin, with his family at his side.
He was born on July 20, 1941 in Newberg, Mo., the son of Frank Raymond and Lottie Marie (Nease) Skyles. He was united in marriage to Viola Lane on April 27, 1963, in Rolla, Mo. She died on Oct. 28, 2016.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles Skyles and Frank Skyles.
He is survived by one daughter, Shere (Bert) Wasson of Green Valley; and one granddaughter, Madison Wasson. Raymond has three sisters, Rose (Clyde) Teems, Almyra Gargus and Virginai Beyers, all of Rolla, Mo.; along with brothers-in-law, Allen (Susie) Lane of Vichy, Mo., Ed (Linda) Lane of Rolla, Mo., and Charles (Brenda) Lane of Manito. Also surviving are several nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, all of whom he loved.
Raymond worked for Caterpillar in Morton, retiring after 36 years of service. He also served his country in the 501st Airborne. Raymond loved going to the farm in Missouri, hunting, camping, visiting with family and friends and, of course, talking about tractors. He was a supporter of the Manito Popcorn festival for many years, and loved to help set the stage up and watch the local talent perform.
A private family gathering will be held in the future. There will be no visitation or services. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Manito Popcorn Festival Friends, P.O. Box 540, Manito, IL 61546; or the Cancer Association of your choice.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.preston-hanley.com.
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020