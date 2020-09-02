Raymus Tate
WASHINGTON - Raymus "Ray" Tate of Eureka, IL, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home.
Ray was born on Oct. 19, 1926, in Bluford, IL. to Joseph Roy and Dollie Shields Tate. He married Glennis F. Young on Feb. 3, 1947, in Mount Vernon, IL. She preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2005. One brother Dennis; two infant grandchildren; and one infant great-grandchild also preceded him in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn Williamson (Terry) of Germantown Hills, IL, and LeeAnn Tate-Rudy (Dan) of Metamora, IL; one son, Roger N. Tate of Eureka, IL, with whom he made his home for the past year; and one sister, Shirley Barnes of Washington, IL, formerly of Montgomery, IL. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren whom he adored and did his best to spend as much time with, whether it was at school functions, sports activity or just spending quality time with them. His face would always light up when the children would come to visit.
Ray was a veteran and proud member of the United States Army, being awarded an Expert Infantry Badge in 1945. His tour of duty took him to the Philippines and Guam before an Honorable Discharge in 1946. He worked at Sealtest Dairy before retiring in 1987 after 30 years.
Ray shared his love of Bradley basketball games with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being a season ticket holder for over 30 years, he always made sure there were tickets for the family to join him at the games. He also shared his love of the St. Louis Cardinal baseball team with family and friends.
Ray was a hard-working, kind, honest, generous, loving and devoted man who was respected by all those who had the pleasure to know him. He kept his promise to God and family to always do his best to provide and take care of them the best he could.
Ray carried his humble beginning from being raised on a farm to his final days in this life. One of his favorite sayings was, "have a nice day, and may the good Lord take a liking to ya." His family will be forever thankful to have had him as the patriarch of his family and he will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 7, 2020, with the funeral following at 5 p.m., all at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Oak Dale Cemetery in Bluford, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to Bradley University Athletics, 1501 W. Bradley Avenue, Peoria, IL 61525, https://campaign.bradley.edu/campaign/athletics?path=general
