Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Culver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca L. Culver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca L. Culver Obituary
Rebecca L. Culver
EAST PEORIA - Rebecca "Becky" L. Culver, a long-time resident of East Peoria, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Milwaukee, WI, at the age of 90 and a half years.
She was born in Guthrie County, IA, to Mack McCarthy and Laura Sackett McCarthy. At four days old, she was placed with her maternal uncle and aunt, Bert and Mildred Sackett to be raised. On October 9, 1948, she married Dale Culver in Adel, IA. In 1951, the family moved to East Peoria, where they eventually started a business, Dale's Refrigeration. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of East Peoria.
She is survived by her two children, Connie Greenway (Lani) of LaPorte, MN, and Dale Robert Culver (Cathy) of Greenfield, WI; two grandchildren, Brad Greenway (Amy) and Michelle Greenway Jones (Mike); six great-grandchildren, Sean, Michael, Bailey, Christopher, Peryn and Sam; and one great-great-grandchild. Additionally, her dear twin sister, Roberta L. Nichols of Greenfield, IA, and Marilyn Sackett of Des Moines, IA, survive her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Culver; parents, Mack and Laura McCarthy and Bert and Mildred Sackett; older brother, Lloyd McCarthy; and cousins, Ray Sackett and Louise Raguet.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tazewell County Protective Society (TAPS) No-Kill Animal Shelter at www.tapsshelter.org/donations.
A graveside service and celebration of life are planned for late June. Interment will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton, IL.
Arrangements are being handled by Rozga Funeral Homes in Milwaukee, WI. A tribute page has been created for friends and relatives to share their memories of Becky at www.rozgafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now