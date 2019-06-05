|
|
Rebecca L. Culver
EAST PEORIA - Rebecca "Becky" L. Culver, a long-time resident of East Peoria, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Milwaukee, WI, at the age of 90 and a half years.
She was born in Guthrie County, IA, to Mack McCarthy and Laura Sackett McCarthy. At four days old, she was placed with her maternal uncle and aunt, Bert and Mildred Sackett to be raised. On October 9, 1948, she married Dale Culver in Adel, IA. In 1951, the family moved to East Peoria, where they eventually started a business, Dale's Refrigeration. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of East Peoria.
She is survived by her two children, Connie Greenway (Lani) of LaPorte, MN, and Dale Robert Culver (Cathy) of Greenfield, WI; two grandchildren, Brad Greenway (Amy) and Michelle Greenway Jones (Mike); six great-grandchildren, Sean, Michael, Bailey, Christopher, Peryn and Sam; and one great-great-grandchild. Additionally, her dear twin sister, Roberta L. Nichols of Greenfield, IA, and Marilyn Sackett of Des Moines, IA, survive her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Culver; parents, Mack and Laura McCarthy and Bert and Mildred Sackett; older brother, Lloyd McCarthy; and cousins, Ray Sackett and Louise Raguet.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tazewell County Protective Society (TAPS) No-Kill Animal Shelter at www.tapsshelter.org/donations.
A graveside service and celebration of life are planned for late June. Interment will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton, IL.
Arrangements are being handled by Rozga Funeral Homes in Milwaukee, WI. A tribute page has been created for friends and relatives to share their memories of Becky at www.rozgafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019