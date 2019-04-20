|
|
Rebecca Sue Todd
EAST PEORIA - Rebecca Sue Todd, 64, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home.
Becky was born on October 2, 1954, to James and Willodean (Tyler) Todd.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one son, Donald (Kelsie) Badgerow III of Delavan, IL; two grandchildren, Donald Badgerow IV and Brooklyn Badgerow; one brother, Billie Lee of Pekin; and one sister, Sharon Bishop of Oakland, IL.
She had owned B&N Siding and Soffit of East Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be Kingston Mines Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
To express condolences, go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019