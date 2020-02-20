|
Regina French
GLASFORD — Regina G. French, 56, of Glasford, formerly of Elmwood, passed away at 4:52 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born June 20, 1963, to Jackie and Patricia (Priddy) French in Peoria.
She is survived by her father; one daughter, Melisha French of Farmington; one brother, Rex (Laura) French; and two sisters, Raye Ann (the late Jim) Burdin and Rita Callister.
She is preceded in death by her mother and one nephew, Zachory French.
Regina worked as an Administrative Assistant at Clifton Larson Allen LLP for many years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hanna City. Regina enjoyed going to flea markets, collecting roosters, creating floral arrangements, painting, and watching John Wayne movies.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to the service, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Elmwood Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020