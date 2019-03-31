Home

Regina Siebert Obituary
Regina Siebert
PEORIA - Regina "Reg" Siebert, 66, of Peoria passed away at 3:27 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of East Peoria.
She was born February 17, 1953 in Peoria to Willard G. and Violet M. Kelley. She married Roger Siebert on November 20, 1993 in Groveland.
Surviving are her husband, Roger; her mother, Vi Kelley of Washington; children, Rodney Smithee of Peoria and Amy Michelle (Nick) Couch of Arkansas; twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Joseph and James.
Reg graduated from Illinois Central College and worked for the Fayette Companies as a medical transcriptionist for many years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Washington.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Dan Doty will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund.
Reg's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019
