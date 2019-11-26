Home

Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
(309) 694-3322
Rena Lewis


1950 - 2019
Rena Lewis Obituary
Rena Lewis
CREVE COEUR - Rena Lee Lewis, 69, of Creve Coeur passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her home.
Born October 26, 1950, in Peoria to Frank and Gracie (Goodin) Smith, she married Don Paul Lewis on January 12, 1996. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Loren "Joey" (Amy) Marion III of Peoria; two daughters, Lora (Mike Cramer) Marion of Creve Coeur and Amy (Frank) Stoecker of Chillicothe; one step-son, Gary (Henrietta) Lewis of Charlottesville, Virginia; one step-daughter, Jill (Chris) Schaub of Edwards; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sandra Williams of Bartonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Rena had worked as a waitress for many years in the area, spending a majority of that time at Denny's restaurant in Peoria.
She enjoyed cross stitching, painting and drawing art. She also enjoyed traveling and road trips. One of her favorite things was her shopping trips she took every Friday; she had been making these trips with her family for 30 years.
Her memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor Brandon Dillard will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614; or Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
