Rena Mae Martin
FARMINGTON -- Rena Mae Martin, 85, of Farmington passed away at 5:55 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 27, 1935, in Bushnell, a daughter of Clyde and Consuelo (Leighty) Parker. She married Kenneth Martin on August 14, 1954, in Bushnell. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Sally (Larry) Shideman of Farmington; Brenda Murphy of Fairfield, Ohio; Kenny (Lori) Martin of Havana; eight grandchildren, Melinda (Ed), Holly, Jennifer, Brooke (Jason), Kendra (Jason), Brandon, Jacob (Courtney), and Trevor; four great-grandchildren, Parker, Emma, Lynnlee, Hannah; one sister, Clyda Lea Miller of Hastings, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Don Irwin of Bushnell; and several nieces and nephews.
Rena is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lonnie and Bert Parker; two sisters, Blanche Utsinger and Verna Faye Irwin; and several nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Bushnell-Prairie City High School, and worked for Rogers Pharmacy, and H&R Block in Springfield, Ohio. She was a member of the Farmington Women of the Moose for 51 years, where she held many chairs and was star recorder, and life member of the Eastern Star Lodge in Fairview.
A heartfelt thank you from Rena's family to Dr. Mark Baylor, Angie, and the entire staff, and Harbor Light Hospice.
A note from her loving children, Mom, life will be so different without you, we will miss you incredibly, throughout your life you made ours the most memorable. You were a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, caretaker, teacher, and most importantly our everything. We will miss you, everyday for the rest of our lives.
Per Rena wishes, there will be no services, cremation rites will be accorded through Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Private family burial of ashes will take place in Oakridge Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shriners Hospital. To view Rena's DVD or leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2020