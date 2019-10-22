|
Renate A. Tauscher
WASHINGTON - Renate A. Tauscher, 69, of Washington, IL, formerly of Pekin, IL, passed away at 5:04 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Washington Senior Living.
She was born on June 19, 1950, in Germany to Franz and Anneliese (Benedix) Gausemeier. She married Frank D. Tauscher in Berlin, Germany, in 1979. He passed away in 2000.
Surviving are her children, Jared (Brandi) Conway of Fenwick, MI, Leslie (Steven) Smith of Metamora, IL, and Carl Tauscher of Ketchikan, Alaska; four grandchildren; and brother, Jürgen Gausemeier, and sister, Gabi Gausemeier, both of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Renate trained as a pediatric nurse in Berlin. She continued to work in healthcare until her retirement. She was known for her strong work ethic, generous spirit and kind heart. Renate loved the great outdoors, hiking, gardening and cooking. The most important things to her were faith and family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2726 Broadway Street, Pekin, IL, with congregation elders officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Jehovah's Witnesses through www.jw.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019