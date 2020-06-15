Reynold "Rick" Mitchell, Jr.
PEKIN ~ Reynold "Rick" Leroy Mitchell, Jr., 66, of Pekin, passed away at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born August 18, 1953 in Chicago to Reynold Leroy and Marilyn Louise (Reed) Mitchell, Sr., he married Kathy S. Carnes on August 18, 1973 in Plainfield. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Jenny Mitchell and Brian (Trish Bice) Mitchell, both of Pekin and Reynold (Kym) Mitchell, III of Washington; eight grandchildren, Emmalyn, Savannah, Lauren, Zayden, Cameron, Alyssa-Ravae, Colson and Nathan and six siblings, Penny (Michael) Thomas of League City, Texas, Patti Rivera of Dallas, Texas, Michael (Jodi) Mitchell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jeanne (Donnie) Miller of Valley View, Texas, William (Stacey) Mitchell of Stevensville, Maryland and Daniel (Debbie) Mitchell of Beaumont, Texas.
Rick had worked at Keystone Steel & Wire for 17 years as a factory supervisor, retiring in 2018. He was a dedicated employee and thought very highly of his co-workers.
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and Chicago Cubs fan, Rick loved golfing. He also enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and woodworking.
Rick formerly attended Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Lockport.
His funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, where it will be livestreamed on Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes Facebook page. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude, Midwest Affiliate, 530 North East Glen Oak, Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637 or Shriners Hospital of Children, 22121 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60707 or Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation at www.rizzo44.com.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.