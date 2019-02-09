|
|
Rhonda Downey
PUTNAM - Rhonda Sue (Fecht) Downey, 56, of Putnam passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 8:35 a.m. at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.
Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Henry United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church, with an hour prior visitation. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Burial will follow at Putnam Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to her church, the Marshall-Putnam 4H & Extension Foundation, Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Foundation or Midland FFA Alumni.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Rhonda was born on February 10, 1962, in Streator, IL, to Gerald and Pauline Fecht. She married Jonathan J. Downey on July 2, 1989, at the Antioch Christian Church in Toluca. He survives.
Also surviving, along with her parents of Toluca, are her children, James Henry Downey, Thomas Jacob Downey, Caroline Jessie Downey and Jonathan Walter Downey, all of Putnam; her siblings, Carol (Mike) Rinehart, Robert (Deanna) Fecht and William Fecht, all of Toluca; and her nieces and nephews, Joseph Fecht, Katherine Fecht, Philip Rinehart, Bryan Fecht, Leah Fecht and Stephen, David and Daniel Downey.
Her grandparents, Frank and Jessie Fecht and Russell and Anna Litchfield; and a sister-in-law, Gina Fecht, preceded her in death.
Rhonda was a 1980 graduate of Toluca High School, a graduate of Illinois Valley Community College and a 1985 graduate of Northern Illinois University in Home Economics. She taught Home Economics at Low Point-Washburn High School for 5 years. Rhonda was Senachiwine Township Clerk for 21 years and worked part-time at Henry Senachiwine Grade School in the cafeteria. Rhonda was also a homemaker, a stay-at-home mother, a farmer's wife and a friend to many.
Rhonda's many volunteer activities included serving on the Putnam County Board of Health and numerous committees and activities at the Henry United Methodist Church, including Sunday School Teacher and Henry Vacation Bible School Director.
She was extremely involved in her children's activities, 4H and the FFA. Rhonda was inducted into the Illinois 2018 4H Hall of Fame.
Rhonda was known for her culinary and baking talents. She was an eager participant in family, community, school and church activities.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019