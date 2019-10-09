|
Rhonda Unsicker
PEORIA - Rhonda Rea Unsicker, 76, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her residence.
Rhonda was born on February 23, 1943, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Paul and Adrianna (Frame) Johnston. She was raised in Liberty, Iowa, by her loving grandparents, Charles and Bertha Frame.
Surviving are her sister, Carol Johnston and her family of Florida; her best friends, James "Jim" Unsicker of Morton and Marla Carroll of Peoria; and many other friends, too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and younger sister, Lana Schuster.
Rhonda graduated from Osceola High School in 1962. Due to her many talents and fine mind, she found employment in Iowa and Illinois. She married James Unsicker on June 8, 1968. They enjoyed over 20 years of marriage with a multitude of life experiences, including traveling extensively around the country on a motorcycle. She later made her home with James White, until his death on November 8, 2001.
Because of her love for the humanities, she attained a Master's Degree in Psychology, graduating from the University of Illinois in 1994. She practiced in this field for approximately 15 years, retiring in 2010. In retirement, she enjoyed extensive reading, her cats, birds, flowers and helping others.
Jim's dog Charly, who loved Rhonda dearly, followed her in death five days later.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton.
Memorial may be made to T.A.P.S.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019