Richard A. Borquist Jr.
1929 - 2020
Richard A. Borquist, Jr
PEORIA - Richard A. Borquist, Jr, 91 of Peoria, passed away at 4:59 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Independence Village in Peoria.
Richard was born March 30, 1929, in Peoria, to Elizabeth and Richard Borquist, Sr. He married Joan Ann Carr December 30, 1951 in Peoria. She died September 27, 2003 in Peoria.
Surviving are his son, Richard (Kimberly) Borquist of Varna; two daughters, Mollie Ann Borquist of Mackinaw, Debra Gay (Kevin) Boyd of Manito; three grandchildren, Brandon (Caitlyn) Borquist of New Mexico, Ian (Breeann) Borquist of Louisiana , Andrew Boyd of Chillicothe; one great-grandchild, Autumn Lee Borquist and one sister, Luan Borquist of Peoria Heights.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War.
Richard worked for Keystone Steel and Wire Company retiring as a wire drawer in 1994.
He was a member of Illinois Masonic Lodge 263 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Peoria and Mohammed Shriners.
He was a former Boy Scout Leader and enjoyed working with leather and collecting coins.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Wilton Mortuary with Illinois Masonic Lodge 263 officating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the mortuary. Private burial of ashes will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607 or OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
JUL
8
Memorial service
10:30 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
