Richard A. Crank Sr.
BARTONVILLE — Richard Crank Sr., 79, of Bartonville, IL, passed away at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
He was born on June 22, 1939, in Peoria, IL, son of Paul and Josephine Strassburger Crank. He married Barbara Lafeber on October 24, 1959, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, of Bartonville; and their children Debbie (Bill) Schurr of Mahomet, IL, Molly (Tim) Schultz and Richard A. (Patty) Crank Jr., all of Bartonville, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Amanda, Deidra, Billy, Aly, Ashley, Katlyn, Brittany and Baleigh, along with two great-grandchildren Jaxon and Will. Further surviving are one brother, Bernie Crank of Peoria, IL, and one sister, Pat Hansen of Colleyville, TX. His parents; one daughter, Lori Boyer; and one sister, Carol Lafeber, preceded him in death.
Richard served with the Illinois Air National Guard for six years and later worked for Keystone Steel and Wire for 39 years, retiring in 1998.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria, with Fr. Don Roszkowski to celebrate. A celebration of life will follow his mass at Club Phoenix, 4206 W. Pfeiffer Road in Bartonville, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019