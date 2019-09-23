Home

Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
New Testament Missionary Baptist Church
2121 Velde Drive
Pekin, IL
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Richard A. "Rick" Dixon


1960 - 2019
Richard A. "Rick" Dixon Obituary
Richard A. "Rick" Dixon
PEORIA - Richard A. "Rick" Dixon, 58, of Peoria passed away at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, IL.
He was born on November 4, 1960, to Vincent and Myrtle (Hiller) Dixon in Clearwater, FL. They preceded him in death.
Rick is survived by two brothers, Joseph (Esther) Dixon of Oak Harbor, WA, and Vincent (Sandra) Dixon Jr. of Houston, TX; two sisters, Diane (Rev. Walter) King of Hamilton, IL, and Ellen (Gregg) Steffan of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.
He was of the Christian faith. He was self-employed, working construction, mainly doing drywall. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and watching cowboy movies. He was known for his giant heart; he loved unconditionally. To have Rick as a friend, was to have a friend for life. He was never heard to say a negative word about anyone. Upon his return to the area, he treasured reuniting with his friends from his Dunlap High School days.
His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with the Rev. Walter King presiding. A visitation will be prior to the funeral at 12:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon at 11:30 a.m., before the services on Thursday, held next door at the New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 Velde Drive, Pekin. Burial will be in Wyoming City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Testament Missionary Baptist.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
