1/
Richard A. "Dick" Garske
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" A. Garske
MORTON- Richard "Dick" A. Garske, 85, of Morton passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Morton Villa. He was born on August 12, 1935 to Grover and Bertha (Kent) Garske.
He married Judith Gould on Sept. 29, 1956 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are sons, Rick (Pam) Garske of Mattoon, IL and Danny (Lori) Garske of Washington, IL; one granddaughter; 3 grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and 2 sisters.
Dick retired from Caterpillar after 51 years. Dick loved to golf, go to Cubs games and loved spending time with his family.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remmert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved