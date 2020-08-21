Richard "Dick" A. Garske
MORTON- Richard "Dick" A. Garske, 85, of Morton passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Morton Villa. He was born on August 12, 1935 to Grover and Bertha (Kent) Garske.
He married Judith Gould on Sept. 29, 1956 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are sons, Rick (Pam) Garske of Mattoon, IL and Danny (Lori) Garske of Washington, IL; one granddaughter; 3 grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and 2 sisters.
Dick retired from Caterpillar after 51 years. Dick loved to golf, go to Cubs games and loved spending time with his family.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com