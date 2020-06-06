Richard A. Lyon
1930 - 2020
Richard A. Lyon
PEORIA - Richard A. Lyon, age 89, of Peoria passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Richard was born on September 9, 1930, to Chester A. and Edith L. (Smith) Lyon. He married Sandra Mooney on May 7, 1955, in Chillicothe. She preceded him in death in April of 2009. Also preceding him in death were his daughter, Julia Lyon; his parents; his brother; and his sister.
Surviving are his daughter, Cynthia (Tony Bridson) Schadt of Pekin, IL; two granddaughters, Laurie (Kurt) Scheirer of Chillicothe, IL, and Jenifer (Shawn Banks) Turner of Bartonville, IL; and nine great-grandchildren.
Richard served in the U.S. Army and then worked as a plumber in the Peoria area for many years. Before he retired, he worked for Mert Smith Plumbing in Peoria. Richard was a member of the Elks Lodge #20 in Peoria and he enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer.
Richard's wishes were for his body to be donated to science. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
