Richard A. "Rich" Mullins
METAMORA - Richard A. Mullins, 55, of Metamora, IL passed away at 4:56 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 3, 1964 in Peoria, IL to William C. and Mary F. (Mitchell) Mullins. He married Julie L. Jones on July 5, 1985 in Roanoke, IL.
Surviving are his wife Julie of Metamora; sons James A. (Gina Bahn) Mullins and Matthew L. (Casey) Mullins both of Metamora; grandchildren Josh, Julie, Jayden, Joanna, and one on the way; siblings Larry (Marty) Mullins of Metamora, Randy (Darlene) Mullins of Lowpoint, Dave (Diana) Mullins of Metamora, Judy (Don) Hornung of South Beloit, WI, Jennie (Melvin) Schumacher, Jr. of Metamora, Tom (Maya) Mullins of East Peoria, Joan (Brent) Garber of Metamora, and Willie Mullins, Jr. of Metamora; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rich worked at Mitsubishi for many years. He later opened and owned Rich Mullins Auto Body in Metamora where he put people before profit and always lended a helping hand to the community. He enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycles, was an avid pool player, playing in numerous leagues, and loved Chicago sports and his family the most.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the no kill animal shelter TAPS (Tazewell Animal Protective Society), 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020