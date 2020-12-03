Richard Abner
GROVELAND - Richard "Dick" Abner, 85, of Groveland, entered his eternal home with his family at his side on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
He was born on June 8, 1935, to Orval and Pauline (Robinson) Abner. He married Lila Anderson, of East Peoria on April 7, 1956.
Dick is survived by his wife, Lila Abner of Groveland; son, John Abner of Palm Springs, Calif.; and daughter, Lori (Mark) Reinken of Morton. He was blessed with three grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, Donna Walston of East Peoria, Sue Mannino of Pekin, Judy Payne of Marquette Heights, and Cinda Brown of Greenview; and one brother, Bob Abner of East Peoria.
Dick was a football and track star at East Peoria High School, at one time holding the state record in the long jump. He was a tireless worker and often worked multiple jobs to provide for his family. He spent many years working as a brakeman/conductor for the TP & W railroad. During his railroad years, he also operated his own excavating business.
Dick was an avid duck hunter and fisherman. In his "retirement" years, he was often found in his shop making custom duck and goose calls and restoring old tractors. He displayed his handiwork at tractor shows throughout Central Illinois.
His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family, especially fishing with Lila at their cabin on the lake in Chetek, Wisconsin. Many special memories were created there and still talked about today along with the go cart he fashioned out of an old lawnmower for his grandchildren to enjoy.
Dick was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, serving for many years as an usher and volunteer on special projects. He loved his Lord and served others well. His family and friends will miss him dearly but rejoice that he is free of his earthly body that kept him from doing the things he loved.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church or Bethel Lutheran School in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Dick's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com