|
|
Richard Albers
PEORIA - Richard Kay Albers, M.D., age 85, of Peoria passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by his family, at his Apostolic Christian Skyline Retirement duplex home.
He was born on January 4, 1934, in Blandinsville, IL, to Clarence E. and Mildred M. (Frey) Albers. He married Loretta K. "Dolly" (Neal) Albers on Sept. 11, 1955, in Peoria. She survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; only brother, Kenneth L. Albers of Ashland, Oregon; and one grandson, Nicholas R. Albers of St. Charles, IL. He is survived by four children, Edward R. and Carolyn (Butcher) Albers of St. Charles, IL, Daniel P. and Michelle (Yurkew) Albers of Geneva, IL, Kathleen H. and Dr. James Maxey of Dunlap, IL, and Susan F. and Brian P. Buchanan of Plainfield, IL. There are eleven surviving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Richard graduated from Eureka High School in 1951, the University of Illinois undergrad in Champaign in 1954, and University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago in 1958.He was a general practitioner "Country Doctor" in Lombard, IL, for 40 years. He was a partner in the firm of Meyer, Meyer and Albers of Lombard.
Early in his career, he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War Doctor Draft in 1967. Along with his wife and four children, he served in Berlin, Germany, as a Battalion Surgeon in the 4th Battalion, 18th Infantry "Vanguards" in the Berlin Brigade, for two years at the height of the Cold War. He then volunteered to serve in Vietnam, where he was a combat surgeon in the 1st Armored Cavalry Regiment "First of the First," on Hill 29, outside of DaNang. He was there for one year and fought in the defense of Hue and the Tet Offensive. He also provided medical care for Vietnamese civilians (especially the children) in nearby villages and wrote a newspaper column for the Lombard newspaper about his wartime experiences. He was awarded a Bronze Star and left the Army as a Lt. Colonel in 1970. After returning home, he provided free medical testimony for fellow veterans to receive Army disability payments and was considered an expert on tropical diseases and trauma injury.
Dr. Albers retired from his medical practice and moved to the Peoria area in 1995. He then worked for the Peoria Plasma Center, Planned Parenthood and the State Prison System. He taught at the University of Illinois Medical School in Peoria for 19 years. He volunteered at the Peoria Zoo and loved the rhinos and giraffes. He helped Heart of Illinois Harvest on the truck every Saturday for many years, tutored reading through Common Place, and was a mentor to a young nursing student through the Alternative High System with Peoria North Rotary.
He was a member of Peoria North Rotary, a Paul Harris +4 Fellow, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
He was of the Presbyterian faith. This was one of the World's Great Guys.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Peoria North Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 9062, Peoria, IL 61612.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A "Life Celebration" will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Barracks Cater Inn in Peoria at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019