Richard "Dick" Albright
1932 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Richard Dale "Dick" Albright of Washington passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Fort Wayne, IN.
Richard was born on September 22, 1932 in Brazil, Indiana to the late Herbert and Mary Elliott Albright. He married Joyce Alicia Stone on July 4, 1952 and she preceded him in death in 1994.
Surviving are his children: Lisa Albright of McAlester, OK, Leanne (Grant) Knight of Tyler, TX, Brian (Crystal) Albright of Washington and Beth (Brian) Jones of Fort Wayne, IN; his grandchildren: Melissa (Buster) Cook, Stephanie (Cody) West, Jennifer (Bobby) Stroupe, Jeffrey (Kelli) Knight, Jonathan Knight, James (Brooke) Skinner, Rebecca (Colton) Bromley and William Skinner; his great-grandchildren: Cody Cook, Bailey and Riley West, Waverley and Finnley Stroupe, Lanier and Maxine Knight and Joelle Skinner. Richard is also survived by his sisters, Susan (Ron) Schoof, Sherry (Dan) Johnson; and his beloved dog, Izzy. He was preceded in death by his siblings Bob Albright and Mary Clark.
Richard was in management at Caterpillar and also worked as a tool designer. He retired in 1994 after 42 years of service. He was a Mason and was a member of Hilton Lodge AF & AM in East Peoria, Valley of Peoria Scottish Rite and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He was very talented, building several homes (including his own) and earning his private pilot's license. He enjoyed traveling abroad with his wife, Joyce, and was a Chicago sports fan.
Private services will be held at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Inurnment will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS) in Pekin.
Richard's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where a live-streaming link can be found and condolences may be left.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
