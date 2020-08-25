Richard Bartlow

DUNLAP - On what would have been his 70th birthday, we hope you will join us to remember and celebrate Richard Bartlow for the wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend he was. Rich passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, after battling cancer and we were unable to have anything for him at that time. Please stop by our open house at Castaways, 1707 N 4th St., Chillicothe, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. to help us celebrate him. Food and soft drinks will be provided. Please bring your memories to share. Hope to see you there! Susan, Ryan, Nathan and Amanda.



