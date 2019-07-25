Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Morton, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Morton, IL
View Map
Rev. Richard Benke


1937 - 2019
Rev. Richard Benke Obituary
Rev. Richard Benke
MORTON – Rev. Richard Benke, 82, of Morton, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. A memorial service will be held at the church on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Jeff Anderson officiating.
To view Richard's full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 25 to July 27, 2019
