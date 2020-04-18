Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bentz


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Bentz Obituary
Richard Bentz
EAST PEORIA -- Richard E. Bentz, 88, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on April 15, 2020, in Sebring, FL. Richard was born to William and Evalyn (Meister) Bentz in Bartonville, IL, on December 31, 1931. He was married to Barbara (Hanamean) Bentz who preceded him in death. He was employed as a carpenter most of his life and was a lifelong member of the American Legion in Spring Bay, IL. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War.
Richard is survived by his loving children - Kathleen (David) Traenkenschuh of East Peoria, IL, Rebecca (Thomas) Headington of Naples, FL, Susan Rogy of East Peoria, IL and William (Mary) Bentz of Punta Gorda, FL. Surviving are also 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Cremation has been accorded and services will be at a later date.
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com/obits

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -