EAST PEORIA -- Richard E. Bentz, 88, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on April 15, 2020, in Sebring, FL. Richard was born to William and Evalyn (Meister) Bentz in Bartonville, IL, on December 31, 1931. He was married to Barbara (Hanamean) Bentz who preceded him in death. He was employed as a carpenter most of his life and was a lifelong member of the American Legion in Spring Bay, IL. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War.
Richard is survived by his loving children - Kathleen (David) Traenkenschuh of East Peoria, IL, Rebecca (Thomas) Headington of Naples, FL, Susan Rogy of East Peoria, IL and William (Mary) Bentz of Punta Gorda, FL. Surviving are also 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Cremation has been accorded and services will be at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020