Richard Beschorner
1934 - 2020
WASHBURN - Richard Lowell "Dick" Beschorner, 85, of Peoria and formerly of Washburn, passed away Sunday August 2, 2020, 5:00 am at Heartland Health care Center, Henry. Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held Saturday August 8, 2020, 11:00 am at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Washburn. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn is assistng the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, The Kidney Foundation, or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Dick was born November 25, 1934 in Washburn, IL to Fred John and Lola Maude (Todd) Beschorner. He married Doris Haun on June 29, 1956 at the Henry United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2013. Surviving are his sons, Richard L. (Janice) Beschorner, of Minonk, Jerry A. (Barb) Beschorner, of Henry, Craig A. (Kasey) Beschorner, of Algonquin, and one daughter, Sandra K. (Darrell) DeSutter, of East Peoria; fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and a sister-in-law, Mary Beschorner, of Washburn. His parents and one brother, Fred John Beschorner, preceded him in death. Dick had served in United State Air Force from 1954 to 1956. He was a longtime active member of the Washburn United Methodist Church and the Washburn American Legion. Dick retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 43 years of services. He was a lifelong golfer. Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
201 N Jefferson St
Washburn, IL 61570
(309) 248-7595
August 3, 2020
Dee Cook
Friend
August 3, 2020
Sandy and the Beschorner family. I am very sorry for the loss of your Father, Grand-Father, and Great Grandfather. He sounds like he leaves quite a family legacy that he can now watch over from a better place.
Anthony E Sloan
