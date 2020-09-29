Richard Burger
WASHINGTON - Richard E. Burger, 73, of Washington passed away at 10:02 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
He was born on January 27, 1947, in Mountain View, MO, the son of Earl Rand and Elsie Delores Willbanks Burger. He married Paula S. Ripley George on May 7, 1994, in South Pekin, IL.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years; one son, Matthew of Washington; one brother, James (Jan) Burger of Houston, MO; and one sister, Margie (Fred) Jordan of Crestview, FL.
His parents and one sister, Eleanor Smith, preceded him in death.
Richard worked for SC2, Supply Chain Services & Solutions in Peoria for 19 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be given to the family to assist with medical expenses. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.