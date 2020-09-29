1/1
Richard Burger
1947 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Richard E. Burger, 73, of Washington passed away at 10:02 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
He was born on January 27, 1947, in Mountain View, MO, the son of Earl Rand and Elsie Delores Willbanks Burger. He married Paula S. Ripley George on May 7, 1994, in South Pekin, IL.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years; one son, Matthew of Washington; one brother, James (Jan) Burger of Houston, MO; and one sister, Margie (Fred) Jordan of Crestview, FL.
His parents and one sister, Eleanor Smith, preceded him in death.
Richard worked for SC2, Supply Chain Services & Solutions in Peoria for 19 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be given to the family to assist with medical expenses. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
