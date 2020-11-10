Richard C. Murphy
WASHBURN - Richard C. "Dick" Murphy, 79, of Washburn passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:55 a.m. at his home in Washburn.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held on November 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at the Washburn Christian Church. The Rev. Bob De Bolt will officiate. Burial will be in Low Point Cemetery in Low Point, IL. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dick was born September 24, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Richard E. and Dorothy E. (Passini) Murphy. He married Dorothy Whisler on May 17, 1964, in Low Point, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Kathi L. (Christopher) Hawkins of East Peoria, Loraine K. (Rulon) Hunsaker, of Mercer, PA, Richard R. Murphy of Washburn and Kelli S. (Tony) Eyer of Pekin; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Lou (Chuck) Howard of Mapleton.
Dick worked as an auto mechanic, working in several service stations and garages.
