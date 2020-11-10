1/1
Richard C. Murphy
1941 - 2020
WASHBURN - Richard C. "Dick" Murphy, 79, of Washburn passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:55 a.m. at his home in Washburn.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held on November 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at the Washburn Christian Church. The Rev. Bob De Bolt will officiate. Burial will be in Low Point Cemetery in Low Point, IL. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dick was born September 24, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Richard E. and Dorothy E. (Passini) Murphy. He married Dorothy Whisler on May 17, 1964, in Low Point, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Kathi L. (Christopher) Hawkins of East Peoria, Loraine K. (Rulon) Hunsaker, of Mercer, PA, Richard R. Murphy of Washburn and Kelli S. (Tony) Eyer of Pekin; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Lou (Chuck) Howard of Mapleton.
Dick worked as an auto mechanic, working in several service stations and garages.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
04:30 PM
Washburn Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
201 N Jefferson St
Washburn, IL 61570
(309) 248-7595
