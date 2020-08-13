1/1
Richard "Dick McGyver" Courtney
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick McGyver" Courtney
CANTON - Dick "McGyver" Courtney, 73, passed away on August 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 25, 1947 in Canton to Glen and Marjorie (Brown) Courtney. His father preceded him in death along with his mother, Marjorie Carley and his step father, Howard Carley.
He married the love of his life Mary J. Humphrey on Feb. 28, 1970 in Petersburg, IL. She survives along with their daughter Shelley (Michael McKeever) Courtney of Canton and one brother, Bruce (Debbie) Courtney of Canton.
Dick worked as a welder at Wabco/Komatsu, retiring in 2002. He was "Jack of all trades" hence the name McGyver. He loved to weld, tinkering with his Camaro, going to car shows and telling stories about everything. He always helped anyone that asked and never took anything for it. He loved all the kids that adopted him as uncle and grandparent.
He served in the U.S. Army.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. Covid-19 rules of social distancing and the wearing of masks are required. There will be no funeral service.
Cremation rites have been accorded through Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
To view Dick's video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
OAKS-HINES FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
OAKS-HINES FUNERAL HOME
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OAKS-HINES FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved