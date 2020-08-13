Richard "Dick McGyver" Courtney
CANTON - Dick "McGyver" Courtney, 73, passed away on August 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 25, 1947 in Canton to Glen and Marjorie (Brown) Courtney. His father preceded him in death along with his mother, Marjorie Carley and his step father, Howard Carley.
He married the love of his life Mary J. Humphrey on Feb. 28, 1970 in Petersburg, IL. She survives along with their daughter Shelley (Michael McKeever) Courtney of Canton and one brother, Bruce (Debbie) Courtney of Canton.
Dick worked as a welder at Wabco/Komatsu, retiring in 2002. He was "Jack of all trades" hence the name McGyver. He loved to weld, tinkering with his Camaro, going to car shows and telling stories about everything. He always helped anyone that asked and never took anything for it. He loved all the kids that adopted him as uncle and grandparent.
He served in the U.S. Army.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. Covid-19 rules of social distancing and the wearing of masks are required. There will be no funeral service.
Cremation rites have been accorded through Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
To view Dick's video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com